Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $13.41 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $54,976.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

