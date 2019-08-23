Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 66.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,017,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,868,166,000 after buying an additional 12,335,629 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,332,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,869,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,321,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,052,000 after buying an additional 58,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,146,000 after buying an additional 127,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,348,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.42 and a beta of 1.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,977,583.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,976.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $417,699.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,908 shares of company stock worth $3,090,015 in the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.