Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 8,406 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 197.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

AMLP opened at $8.98 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

