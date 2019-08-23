Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.92. 541,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,278. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $89.01 and a 52-week high of $122.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.60.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

