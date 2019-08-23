Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned about 0.30% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $29,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,942,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,326. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

