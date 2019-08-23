Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Cooper Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 981,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,632,000 after buying an additional 429,340 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,362,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 478.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,245,000 after acquiring an additional 128,289 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,834,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $839,449,000 after acquiring an additional 112,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cooper Companies by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,456,000 after acquiring an additional 73,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.92, for a total value of $114,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randal Golden sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.16, for a total value of $378,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,727.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,063,536. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COO stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.67. 52,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,172. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $228.65 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $654.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.00 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $314.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.27.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.