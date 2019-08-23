Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Raises Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,954 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in eBay by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in eBay by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in eBay by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in eBay by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 48,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $2,016,813.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,942 shares of company stock worth $9,661,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.09. 198,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,749,519. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of eBay to $47.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.52.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

