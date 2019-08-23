Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys Shares of 5,111 Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 606.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 32,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 47,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.14. 40,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,767. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anthem from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Anthem to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.40.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,692. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

