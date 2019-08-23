Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys 136 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after buying an additional 1,337,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $894,874,000 after buying an additional 691,751 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 159.0% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 235,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,787,000 after buying an additional 144,869 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $32,316,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76,921.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 53,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,845 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.86.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $382.45. 267,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $386.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.