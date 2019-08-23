Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $729,402.00 and $3,304.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00907372 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001035 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 436,092,233 coins and its circulating supply is 410,831,797 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

