Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $143-151 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.10 million.Photronics also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.11-0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Photronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities set a $12.00 price target on shares of Photronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Photronics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $631.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Photronics had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $138.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,200 shares of company stock worth $184,162. Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.