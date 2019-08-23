PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) by 21.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Intrexon were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XON. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intrexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intrexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Intrexon by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intrexon by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,704,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,194 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intrexon alerts:

NASDAQ:XON traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.04. 265,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,660. The stock has a market cap of $942.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.22. Intrexon Corp has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.39.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 368.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intrexon Corp will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Intrexon news, COO Thomas Bostick sold 4,359 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $33,825.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randal J. Kirk acquired 330,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $1,568,355.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,016,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,985 and have sold 22,672 shares valued at $173,474. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XON. ValuEngine raised shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intrexon from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intrexon in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.