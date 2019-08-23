PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ)

PFG Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 183,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCJ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

