PFG Advisors Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 126,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 71,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Intel by 14.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 22.0% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.29. 577,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,150,214. The company has a market cap of $206.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

