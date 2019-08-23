PFG Advisors Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 136,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,360.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 75,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.02. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,486. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.