PFG Advisors Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Sun Communities by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Sun Communities by 351.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

NYSE:SUI traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.16. 38,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.27. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average of $124.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.67). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $312.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

