PFG Advisors Grows Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,123,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,975,254. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

