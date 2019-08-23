PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 3,839 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 86,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 97,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 75,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,336. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

