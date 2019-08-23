PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 3,036 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,436,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,711,000 after buying an additional 864,061 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,720,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,093 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,996,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,278,000 after purchasing an additional 274,928 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,214,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,030,000 after purchasing an additional 120,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,520,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,584,000 after purchasing an additional 66,877 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.00. 298,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,190. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

