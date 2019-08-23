Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.44

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.44 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.22 ($0.13), with a volume of 2150202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.14 ($0.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $338.30 million and a PE ratio of 14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.76.

In other news, insider Robert Jenkins bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,666.93).

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

