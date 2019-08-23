Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) CFO Ronald Winowiecki Sells 826 Shares

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $39,672.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PRGO traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. 1,007,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 15,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 833.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Perrigo from $107.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.