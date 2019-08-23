Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $356,682.33 in Stock

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $356,682.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,662.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PFGC stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. Performance Food Group Co has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
