Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $356,682.33 in Stock

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $356,682.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,662.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PFGC stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. Performance Food Group Co has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $355,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,033 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 17,407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,894 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $51,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,515 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,984,830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $118,319,000 after purchasing an additional 673,089 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 986,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $34,673,000 after purchasing an additional 579,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $22,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

