PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 72,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.27. 461,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,267. The firm has a market cap of $184.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.53 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

