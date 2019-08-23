People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

PBCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $635,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,879,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,565,000 after purchasing an additional 589,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,598,000 after purchasing an additional 517,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 34,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,687. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $454.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.83 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

People’s United Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.