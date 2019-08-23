Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,697.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,907.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,150,214. The firm has a market cap of $206.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

