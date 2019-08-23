Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Van Elle (LON:VANL)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Van Elle (LON:VANL) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of VANL stock opened at GBX 39.35 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07. Van Elle has a twelve month low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a market cap of $31.48 million and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Van Elle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

