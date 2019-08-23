Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTO. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitie Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.10) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134,150.00. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105.80 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.10 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of $589.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.33. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

