Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

LON ALU opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 100.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. Alumasc Group has a 52 week low of GBX 83.15 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

