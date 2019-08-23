Payfair (PFR) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Payfair has a market cap of $43,524.00 and approximately $807.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Payfair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Payfair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00263547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.98 or 0.01308061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022083 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00096668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About Payfair

Payfair’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,445,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,929,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.