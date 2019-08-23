Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Buys $390,000.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PATK stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $940.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

