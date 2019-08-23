Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.00

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$16.00 and last traded at C$16.03, with a volume of 9791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pason Systems from C$7.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.25 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.81%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

