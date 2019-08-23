Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 338 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 44,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,804,000 after buying an additional 272,909 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,539 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $700,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $483,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,413. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $122.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $103.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $133.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $4.16 on Friday, hitting $163.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,754. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.75. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

