Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.11. 84,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

