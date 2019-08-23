Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $338,000 Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $201.43. 319,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $211.90. The company has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.94.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

