Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 479 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Energizer were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,044,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,712,000 after purchasing an additional 94,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,584,000 after purchasing an additional 810,576 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Energizer by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,601,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,871,000 after purchasing an additional 185,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,276,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,344,000 after purchasing an additional 333,783 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Energizer by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 881,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 247,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.73 per share, with a total value of $357,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,246.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,040. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 238,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,387. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.55. Energizer Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.06.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.50 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 60.51%. The company’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

