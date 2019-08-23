Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linde from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total value of $11,160,352.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.99. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

