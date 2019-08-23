Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 789 Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $6,571,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $4,468,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.64. 22,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,259,229. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 24,574 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,931,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $111,474,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 821,957 shares of company stock valued at $127,169,948 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.35 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.67.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

