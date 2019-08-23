Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 308 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $505,856,000 after acquiring an additional 456,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,828,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $449,548,000 after buying an additional 105,658 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 17.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,499,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $232,744,000 after buying an additional 379,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 21.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,410,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $224,456,000 after buying an additional 418,404 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.0% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,875,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $174,596,000 after buying an additional 54,194 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.10.

ROST stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.70. 692,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 60,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $6,202,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $7,527,020.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,287 shares of company stock worth $29,806,735. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.