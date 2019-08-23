Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,206,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,408,000 after purchasing an additional 366,399 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,717,000 after purchasing an additional 89,023 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,193,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 309,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,113,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,259,000 after purchasing an additional 361,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,695,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.49. 12,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.