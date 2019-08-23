Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBT. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in BB&T by 34.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in BB&T by 4.4% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BB&T by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,468,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after acquiring an additional 292,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in BB&T by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 78,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banyan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BB&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

In other news, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.63. The company had a trading volume of 283,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,076. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

