Parallel Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,991,000 after purchasing an additional 620,741 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 59,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 37,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 236,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after buying an additional 41,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $10,099,551.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,243,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $1,488,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,231,097.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,379 shares of company stock worth $19,615,656. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $214.78. 5,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,659. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $220.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Moody’s from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.27.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

