Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 420.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NEAR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. 88,247 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

