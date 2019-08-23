Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 187 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,105,221.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil acquired 1,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.14 per share, with a total value of $129,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $401,990 and have sold 132,076 shares valued at $18,288,174. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $158.46. 2,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,955. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.90. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $158.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.92%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.