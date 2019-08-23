Paragon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 62.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 133.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.51. The stock had a trading volume of 691,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,187. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.36. The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

