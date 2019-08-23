Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $9.98 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for 4.5% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti set a $147.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. G.Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

In related news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 8,106 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $1,213,225.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 20,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,595 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.57. 23,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,619. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $173.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.05.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.27. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

