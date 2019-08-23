Paragon Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average is $83.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

