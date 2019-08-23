Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Price Target Increased to GBX 580 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its price objective upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 667 ($8.72) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 527 ($6.89).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

LON PAG opened at GBX 420.80 ($5.50) on Monday. Paragon Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 379.20 ($4.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 497.40 ($6.50). The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 422.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 436.42.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total transaction of £225,000 ($294,002.35).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.