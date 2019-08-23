Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 53,288.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PATK stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,586. The firm has a market cap of $913.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.01. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $613.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 45,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,102,048.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

