Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 1,049.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 74.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $163,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,270. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 1.80. Alkermes Plc has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

