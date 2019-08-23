Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprint were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 267.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,095,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534,668 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 42.7% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 20,673,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $116,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188,702 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 284.2% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,113,608 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,126 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Sprint by 225.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,600,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sprint by 214.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,247,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 851,326 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,092,754. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.50 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Sprint Corp has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $8.06.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprint Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sprint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Sunday, May 12th. New Street Research cut shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

In other news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 194,480 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $1,279,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Saw sold 7,419 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $52,303.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

